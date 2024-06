Thankfully today's economic calendar is a bit more exciting than yesterday.

Main highlights will be Canadian CPI for May at 13:30 BST / 08:30 ET, followed by US Consumer Confidence at 15:00 BST/10:00 ET.

We also have some Fed speak coming up with Bowman and Cook on the wires.

Apart from that, worth keeping in mind this week is month-end, quarter-end and half-year end, which means the possibility of seeing messy price action is higher than usual.

Be careful out there.