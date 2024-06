Taking a look at today's economic calendar, the main highlight during Asia-Pac is the May CPI data out of Australia due at 02:30 BST / 21:30 ET.

Also heads up that we get RBA's Kent on the wires (expected at 00:35 BST / 19:35 ET). Will be interesting to hear if he has anything to say after last week's decision.

Both the EU and NY sessions won't have much on the schedule for markets to get excited about.