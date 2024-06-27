It's a busy economic schedule ahead for both Europe and the US today.

However, in a week like this where quarter-end flows are in the mix and where markets are focused on idiosyncratic drivers like politics, I'm not sure whether the tier 2 and tier 3 data will really matter to markets as much.

We get Q1 Final GDP out of the US, which will arguably only matter if we get a really big surprise deviation.

The US Initial jobless claims might be the more important one to keep on the radar, especially with the recent pop higher in the data.

Today's Economic Calendar 27 June 2024