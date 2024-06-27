It's a busy economic schedule ahead for both Europe and the US today.

However, in a week like this where quarter-end flows are in the mix and where markets are focused on idiosyncratic drivers like politics, I'm not sure whether the tier 2 and tier 3 data will really matter to markets as much.

We get Q1 Final GDP out of the US, which will arguably only matter if we get a really big surprise deviation.

The US Initial jobless claims might be the more important one to keep on the radar, especially with the recent pop higher in the data.