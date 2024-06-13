Most noticeable events on the calendar today

Today Economic Calendar (14 June 2024)

• The main event during Asia-Pac will of course be the Bank of Japan policy decision, where markets expect no adjustment to rates, but some are expecting the bank to announce a reduction in bond buying (which has been well telegraphed and leaked so unlikely to be a big market mover unless they reduce purchases by a massive amount).

• After that we get some final CPI numbers for France. Since these are the final numbers and not the prelim (flash), it’s unlikely to be a big deal for markets, especially with all the political shenanigans in play right now (see this post from Adam on what happened)

• Then later during the US session we also have the preliminary release of the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report, where I suspect the bigger focus will fall on the 1-year and 5-year consumer inflation expectations numbers, as have been the case in recent months.

