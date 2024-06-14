University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment

France continues to splinter and it looks like Macron's election gambit could badly backfire, with consequences throughout the union. The euro is down 50 pips today but the real pain is in equities, with the CAC down 2.4% and now flat on the year.

Today's data starts at the bottom of the hour with US import/export prices and Canadian data on wholesale sales. Then at 10 am ET, we get the preliminary UMich consumer sentiment report.

The Fed blackout ends today with Mester speaking on TV shortly. We also get Goolsbee kicking it off at 2 pm ET as he participates in a fireside chat in Iowa.