For some context, the JCM represents about 2 million metalworkers from more than 3,000 affiliated unions across the industry in Japan. The above comment is encouraging and befitting of what we have seen so far. That being bigger corporations are able to pull through on stronger wage hikes.

Last year, the JCM negotiated a record wage increase for Japanese metalworkers with big companies quickly agreeing to fully meet the union demands. I would presume this year's results would be similar considering the backdrop.