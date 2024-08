Tokyo CPI for August 2024

Excluding Fresh Food & Energy 1.6 % y/y vs 1.1% last month

Excluding Fresh Food 2.4% y/y vs 2.2% est. Prior month 2.2%

Headline CPI 2.6% vs 2.2% last month

The higher Tokyo inflation is not having a big impact on the USDJPY.

The range for the day is only about 20 pips from the high to the low. The price remains stuck between the 200-hour MA above at 145.13 and the 100 hour MA below at 144.45. The current price is trading at 145.03.