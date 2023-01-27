Data is here:

Recapping the inflation numbers from Tokyo in January:

Headline CPI

17th consecutive y/y rise

highest since June 1981

Core CPI, that is excluding fresh food,

showed its 17th straight year-on-year rise

fastest in more than 41 years, since May 1981

Core-core CPI (excluding fresh food and energy) is used to show the underlying trend of inflation

10th straight rise

USD/JPY update: