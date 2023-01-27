Data is here:
- Japan data - Tokyo inflation for January 2023. Headline 4.4% y/y (prior 4.0%)
- USD/JPY lower in Asia morning trade, higher Tokyo CPI giving yen a lift
Recapping the inflation numbers from Tokyo in January:
Headline CPI
- 17th consecutive y/y rise
- highest since June 1981
Core CPI, that is excluding fresh food,
- showed its 17th straight year-on-year rise
- fastest in more than 41 years, since May 1981
Core-core CPI (excluding fresh food and energy) is used to show the underlying trend of inflation
- 10th straight rise
USD/JPY update: