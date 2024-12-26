Tokyo area inflation for December 2024.

Headline 3.0% y/y

expected 2.9%, prior 2.6%

Core (excluding fresh food) +2.4%

  • expected 2.5%, prior 2.2%

Core-core (excluding food and energy) 2.4% y/y

  • prior 2.2%
Japan tokyo cpi inflation 2024 December 2

***

I'd think this will keep the Bank of Japan on track for a January interest rate hike.

Ueda spoke earlier this week:

BOJ Kazuo Ueda

I posted this earlier as a heads up to the Tokyo CPI:

  • National-level CPI data for this month will follow in about three weeks, it takes longer to gather and collate the national data.
  • Tokyo CPI is a sub-index of the national CPI
  • It measures the change in prices of goods and services in the Tokyo metropolitan area
  • Its considered a leading indicator of national CPI trends because Tokyo is the largest city in Japan and is a major economic hub
  • Historically, Tokyo CPI data has been just slightly higher than national Japan CPI data. The cost of living in Tokyo is a touch higher than in most other parts of Japan. Higher rents, for example