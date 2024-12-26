Tokyo area inflation for December 2024.

Headline 3.0% y/y

expected 2.9%, prior 2.6%

Core (excluding fresh food) +2.4%

expected 2.5%, prior 2.2%

Core-core (excluding food and energy) 2.4% y/y

prior 2.2%

***

I'd think this will keep the Bank of Japan on track for a January interest rate hike.

Ueda spoke earlier this week:

I posted this earlier as a heads up to the Tokyo CPI: