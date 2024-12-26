Tokyo area inflation for December 2024.
Headline 3.0% y/y
expected 2.9%, prior 2.6%
Core (excluding fresh food) +2.4%
- expected 2.5%, prior 2.2%
Core-core (excluding food and energy) 2.4% y/y
- prior 2.2%
***
I'd think this will keep the Bank of Japan on track for a January interest rate hike.
Ueda spoke earlier this week:
I posted this earlier as a heads up to the Tokyo CPI:
- National-level CPI data for this month will follow in about three weeks, it takes longer to gather and collate the national data.
- Tokyo CPI is a sub-index of the national CPI
- It measures the change in prices of goods and services in the Tokyo metropolitan area
- Its considered a leading indicator of national CPI trends because Tokyo is the largest city in Japan and is a major economic hub
- Historically, Tokyo CPI data has been just slightly higher than national Japan CPI data. The cost of living in Tokyo is a touch higher than in most other parts of Japan. Higher rents, for example