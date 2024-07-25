Tokyo CPI for July 2024

Excluding Fresh Food & Energy 1.5% y/y

expected 1.6%, prior 1.8%

Excluding Fresh Food 2.2% y/y

expected 2.2%, prior 2.1%

Headline CPI 2.2%

expected 2.3%, prior 2.3%

USD/JPY fell earlier:

Not a lot of change since then:

****

Tokyo area inflation data: