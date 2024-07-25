Tokyo CPI for July 2024
Excluding Fresh Food & Energy 1.5% y/y
- expected 1.6%, prior 1.8%
Excluding Fresh Food 2.2% y/y
- expected 2.2%, prior 2.1%
Headline CPI 2.2%
- expected 2.3%, prior 2.3%
USD/JPY fell earlier:
Not a lot of change since then:
****
Tokyo area inflation data:
- National-level CPI data for this month will follow in about three weeks, it takes longer to gather and collate the national data.
- Tokyo CPI is a sub-index of the national CPI
- It measures the change in prices of goods and services in the Tokyo metropolitan area
- Its considered a leading indicator of national CPI trends because Tokyo is the largest city in Japan and is a major economic hub
- Historically, Tokyo CPI data has been just slightly higher than national Japan CPI data. The cost of living in Tokyo is a touch higher than in most other parts of Japan. Higher rents, for example