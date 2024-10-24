Headline CPI 1.8% y/y, down from September

expected 1.9%, prior 2.2%

Core 1.8% y/y, and ditto, down from September

expected 1.7%, prior 2.0%

this is ex-food

Core-core 1.8% y/y, underlying inflation up from September

expected 1.8%, prior 1.6%

ex-food and energy __________

Coming up from Japan:

And, for the yen, keep an eye on these folks:

Tokyo area inflation data:

National-level CPI data for this month will follow in about three weeks, it takes longer to gather and collate the national data.

Tokyo CPI is a sub-index of the national CPI

It measures the change in prices of goods and services in the Tokyo metropolitan area

Its considered a leading indicator of national CPI trends because Tokyo is the largest city in Japan and is a major economic hub

Historically, Tokyo CPI data has been just slightly higher than national Japan CPI data. The cost of living in Tokyo is a touch higher than in most other parts of Japan. Higher rents, for example

