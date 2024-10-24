Headline CPI 1.8% y/y, down from September
- expected 1.9%, prior 2.2%
Core 1.8% y/y, and ditto, down from September
- expected 1.7%, prior 2.0%
- this is ex-food
Core-core 1.8% y/y, underlying inflation up from September
- expected 1.8%, prior 1.6%
- ex-food and energy __________
Coming up from Japan:
- Japan election this weekend, LDP might lose out, need support from other parties to govern
- Potential impact of Japan and US Elections on BoJ intervention, and monetary policy stance
And, for the yen, keep an eye on these folks:
Tokyo area inflation data:
- National-level CPI data for this month will follow in about three weeks, it takes longer to gather and collate the national data.
- Tokyo CPI is a sub-index of the national CPI
- It measures the change in prices of goods and services in the Tokyo metropolitan area
- Its considered a leading indicator of national CPI trends because Tokyo is the largest city in Japan and is a major economic hub
- Historically, Tokyo CPI data has been just slightly higher than national Japan CPI data. The cost of living in Tokyo is a touch higher than in most other parts of Japan. Higher rents, for example
