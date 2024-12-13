This as announced by Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike, earlier this week as she emphasises on the importance of a flexible working environment. She noted that this will help allow more flexibility to women as they will not have to sacrifice their careers due to life events such as childbirth and/or raising children.

Currently, Tokyo's working system allows for employees to accumulate time off for an additional day off every four weeks. This will be changed to allow for employees to take three days off each week (including weekends). The introduction of the "child care partial leave" system will make this feasible as employees can reduce their working hours by up to two hours per day.

As such, the net adjustment allows for a 4-day work week in general.

All of this is a bid by Japan's capital to combat the demographic trend that has plagued the country for well over three decades now. The Japanese population is aging at one of the quickest paces around the world. And it is an issue that continues to impact the country's economic outlook in the bigger picture.

They are the leading example in what other major economies are hoping to avoid in this day and age. Looking at you, China. 👀