The Bank of Japan have been adamant in their view rising inflation is transitory. The Bank expects it will begin to fall from the middle of the next fiscal year. The next fiscal year begins on April 1.

tokyo November 2022 cpi

Core CPI (3.6% in November) has risen at its fastest since April of 1982.

The excl food and energy (at 2.5%) is closest to US core CPI.