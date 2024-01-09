Good morning, pre-market investors and traders! 🌅 Ready to spice up your day with some hot stock insights? Let's dive into today's top 5 pre-market movers that are buzzing on Google Trends! 🚀

Bit Brother Limited (BETS) 🌠: BETS is soaring, up an impressive 24% in pre-market trading! This could be due to some exciting news or juicy rumors. Stay tuned! 📈 Google Search Volume: A massive 450.742M!

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) 📉: LMDX is taking a tumble, down 21% in pre-market trading. It's time to scrutinize those financials and recent news to find out why. 🔍 Google Search Volume: 59.645M.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) 🚗: GOEV is charging up, gaining 17% in pre-market trading. This EV star is cruising on investor optimism. ⚡ Google Search Volume: 112.754M.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (VINC) 💊: VINC is skyrocketing, up a staggering 45% in pre-market trading! Something big might be happening in this pharma firm. 🌈 Google Search Volume: 10.528M.