Citi's CEO Jane Fraser:
- It is good to have the last remaining major source of uncertainty resolved with acquisition First Republix today
- what has changed in the banking industry is the speed of deposits moves
- real estate concerns are at the bottom of CMBS, but it is already priced in
- this is not the world financial crisis, there will be stress but targeted and some investors will make a lot of money
- we don't pick up the phone to tell politicians what to do
- debt ceiling turmoil has serious consequences and is more worrying than previous events
Bridgewater Co-CIO Karen Karniol Tambour
- If economy does not slow the Federal Reserve can afford to ease
Prudential investment management (PGIM) CEO David Hunt:
- Markets underestimate strength of US economy, how high rates will have to go