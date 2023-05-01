Citi's CEO Jane Fraser:

  • It is good to have the last remaining major source of uncertainty resolved with acquisition First Republix today
  • what has changed in the banking industry is the speed of deposits moves
  • real estate concerns are at the bottom of CMBS, but it is already priced in
  • this is not the world financial crisis, there will be stress but targeted and some investors will make a lot of money
  • we don't pick up the phone to tell politicians what to do
  • debt ceiling turmoil has serious consequences and is more worrying than previous events

Bridgewater Co-CIO Karen Karniol Tambour

  • If economy does not slow the Federal Reserve can afford to ease

Prudential investment management (PGIM) CEO David Hunt:

  • Markets underestimate strength of US economy, how high rates will have to go