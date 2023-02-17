This comes as relations between US and China continue to backslide amid the whole balloon situation in recent weeks. Chase's visit will be the most high profile visit from a US official to Taiwan since Nancy Pelosi's visit last August. As a reminder, that certainly sparked an angry response by Beijing.

So, let's see what the reaction will be this time and if US-China relations will continue to sink to new lows from here. If so, it might be a risk that markets might have to take more seriously moving forward.