After the CPI data earlier here, the pressure is now on lawmakers to try and do something to alleviate the economic burden.

The dilemma that Sunak will be facing later is how is he going to strike a balance between helping struggling households and shoring up his own party ahead of the next general election.

As things stand, UK citizens are set to face one of its biggest cost-of-living crisis in decades amid mounting energy bills and surging costs of food and fuel.

Sunak is already strapped for cash and though he has options, the fear is that whatever tools he is going to be playing around with will not be enough to offset the inflation issue.