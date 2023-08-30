Toyota was hit by a Japan-wide production halt on Tuesday:

Japanese media report now that output has resumed:

Toyota resumed the operations of 25 vehicle production lines at 12 of its 14 plants in Japan on Wednesday morning

A malfunction in the system that processes orders for vehicle parts occurred Monday and has not been fully resolved, Toyota said, adding a backup system had been activated.

Toyota aims to put into operation a total of 28 production lines at all of its 14 domestic plants by Wednesday evening

This is positive news for the auto giant, and for the Japanese economy.

Toyota has big plans ahead: