The push and pull continues to play out as we count down to the US CPI data next week. It's a volatile market with plenty of intraday swings and while it may be fascinating for some, it's not quite comfortable for others. The UMich consumer sentiment survey will also be one to add to the market mix later today.

The technical outlook for dollar pairs remain very much the same as outlined yesterday here. I don't expect that to change much before next week's key economic release. For now, major currencies are rather subdued ahead of European trading and that might not change much before Wall Street comes in.

In the commodities space, gold is one to watch as it breaks to fresh lows for the month with the seasonal uptrend wearing off it would seem. The 38.2 Fib retracement level of the upswing from November is at $1,828 and could present a next key target for sellers before the $1,800 mark.

Looking at equities, I'll only be re-evaluating things after next week's inflation numbers. That inkling in European trading yesterday was enough to convince me to get out with what I have and that this is not the time yet for a major breakout for stocks, not when the market is finding it tough to sort out its feet.

It seems like we might have much more waiting to do until Valentine's Day and there will be plenty of noise in between now and then in all likelihood.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.