The dollar is holding slightly firmer after some light weakness post-NFP on Friday. The headline figure was poor but wages growth was arguably the focal point, which helped to underpin Treasury yields.

That said, the greenback softened into the weekend but is looking to find some footing now. USD/JPY is back up to 115.80 as buyers defend the 200-hour moving average, hoping to gather more momentum if Treasury yields are to break even higher. So, that will be one to watch.

Meanwhile, EUR/USD remains more rangebound as price eases back down to 1.1330 while GBP/USD buyers will be hoping to capitalise on a break above its 100-day moving average of 1.3551. Cable is little changed on the day at 1.3583 though there is some light resistance closer to 1.3600 for now.

Looking elsewhere, gold remains in a tepid and vulnerable position and elevated yields will continue to pose a challenge for buyers to recover back some momentum. That despite the more favourable January seasonals - which is in doubt this year.

