Was Powell considerably less hawkish than his peers yesterday? Whatever the case is, the dollar slumped with Treasury yields also retreating further and that helped risk trades to soar.

The mood is persisting ever since the 'buy the dip' rebound on Monday and I would argue Powell's words were interpreted by the market to fit with the flavour of the week. Sure, he doesn't sound as enthusiastic on the balance sheet runoff but that doesn't mean he's not on board with it. We'll see how the Fed chooses to communicate that more officially in the months ahead.

For now, the dollar is sitting in a slightly softer spot with EUR/USD nearing resistance around 1.1383-86. Meanwhile, GBP/USD has pulled higher past 1.3600 and eyeing its 200-day moving average @ 1.3733. USD/CAD has also broken past its 100-day moving average in a fall targeting its own 200-day moving average @ 1.2498 next.

Elsewhere, oil is looking perky on a break above $80, which could lead to an extension to test $85 once again.

For today though, it will all come down to what the US CPI report later will have to offer. That will give the market the next clues on how to proceed with regards to the inflation debate and risk sentiment in the sessions ahead.

