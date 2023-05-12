The push and pull in markets continue towards the end of the week, with the dollar seen holding firmer as the dust settles after the US CPI this week.

EUR/USD slipped towards 1.0900 yesterday with the triple top pattern above 1.1000 still something that looks to be rather ominous for now. The real test to any downside reversal though is likely to come from a push towards the 100-day moving average, seen at 1.0798 currently.

Meanwhile, GBP/USD is tracking back towards 1.2500 with the figure level holding for now after a bit of a rejection at one-year highs around 1.2660-66 earlier this week.

Elsewhere, AUD/USD is down back under its 200-day moving average in a drop below 0.6700 after yet another rejection at its 100-day moving average. And NZD/USD is dropping back below its own 100-day moving average now after failure to get above its 5 April high of 0.6379 on the week.

In the commodities space, gold is starting to nudge back towards $2,000 and the figure level will be one to watch for buyers to try and keep up the recent momentum.

It's pretty much a lot of technical pushing and pulling with little else in terms of fundamental plays I would say.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.