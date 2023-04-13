It looks like the US CPI data yesterday has certainly vindicated the current market outlook on Fed rates. A 25 bps rate hike for May seems to slowly be the growing consensus but then that's about it, as it would seem. Here's what Fed funds futures are saying:

There are a couple of interesting charts in play right now, so let's take a look.

EUR/USD knocking on the door of the 1.1000 level, in search of an upside break

Similarly, GBP/USD is sitting near resistance at 1.2500 now and eyeing a break of its own

USD/CHF falls back under 0.9000 with minor support at 0.8925-30, before 0.8800 comes into play

EUR/JPY at the highs this year; eyes December highs of 146.60-70, with October highs of 147.75-00 in focus

Gold is keeping the faith, hoping for a run at the 2020 and 2022 highs around $2,070-75

Oil seeks an upside break above $83, but faces resistance from its 200-DMA at $83.13 now

DAX and CAC 40 indices both hoping to solidify a break to fresh highs this year

