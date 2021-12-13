With key central banks in focus later this week, it will be tough to have much conviction in the lead up to that.

The Fed is first on the chopping block and will play a key role in dictating equities and dollar sentiment. For now, stocks are keeping the calm after Friday's advance once again. Although not at record highs, the S&P 500 did post a record close at the end of last week:

Broader risk tones are keeping calm but the market is likely to transition to being on edge in the sessions ahead. That is all the calm before the storm, in a sense.

Elsewhere, gold is also rather unimaginative as it keeps below the key daily moving averages @ $1,789-93. Despite favourable seasonals, we'll have to wait until after the Fed to get more clarity.

Meanwhile, oil buyers are keeping the faith in another 1.4% advance to $72.68 currently. But price action is still caught slightly in between its key daily moving averages @ $70.35 and $74.11.

