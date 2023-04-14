The highlights of yesterday's thread here are still the notable standouts with the difference being that the dollar is now weaker and contesting the technical breaks mentioned.

US retail sales will add to the mix today and we will see if the greenback can stay afloat, or if we are headed for a stronger downside break in the dollar going into next week.

At this point, I think the latest data releases have told us what we need to know to building a view going into the FOMC meeting next month. It will come down to whether or not Fed policymakers see fit to push back against that narrative before the blackout period begins on 22 April (after Friday next week).

