All eyes are on the US CPI data later today and that will set the tone for markets for the remainder of the week and in all likelihood, the rest of February as well. Just be wary that the report today will not be as straightforward as in previous months, as Adam noted here yesterday.

That might make for a tricky couple of hours in the aftermath of the release and could see some added volatility in markets as traders try to digest how this fits into their narrative and the Fed outlook. I shared some of my own thoughts on the matter in this post yesterday as well.

Until we get to the main event today, there isn't really anything I can point out for being worth a trade in the meantime. I'll be keeping a close eye on gold and USD/JPY though as those are the likely suspects for any major moves later today.

