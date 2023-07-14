Dollar demise set to continue? Well, it certainly looks that way as the technicals are rather awful at the moment for the greenback. I highlighted that here and also pointed out some spots of hope where dollar buyers may make a stand.

Besides the dollar slide, equities are also starting to intrigue even more with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq breaking to fresh highs since April last year. Tech stocks are a major standout in the last few months on the back of the AI boom and we are continuing to ride that wave for now.

Elsewhere, gold is also seeing a solid rebound to $1,960 and if price can hold above its 100-day moving average of $1,953, there is encouragement to take a look at the $2,000 mark again next.

