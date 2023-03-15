And so, it would seem like the bank run and the fallout from SVB is almost over. Or at least that is what investors will be hoping for and as is evident by the exhale in the past session in the bond market. 2-year Treasury yields are up 10 bps today to 4.327% currently, extending the bounce from yesterday.

As such, the focus and attention now turns towards major central bank decisions again. The ECB will be first up to bat tomorrow before we get to the Fed, SNB and BOE next week. But all else being equal, the FOMC meeting decision is the main one to watch especially just after the collapse of SVB and increasing scrutiny on other US regional banks.

The market-implied probability for a 25 bps rate hike stands at roughly 80% now and that comes after the inflation data yesterday, which I would argue does justify a further rate hike by the Fed at the balance.

I mean, if anything else, this SVB debacle may just prove to be a flesh wound and so long as the big boys are still in good standing, the Fed - and markets - will look to quickly put this episode in the rearview mirror.

Looking at the charts, gold is one to watch to see if buyers can stick with the break above $1,900 with the broken trendline resistance at $1,890 adding to a bit more of a supportive layer for now. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is working its way back towards its 100 and 200-day moving averages at 3,939-48 and that will be a key resistance region to be mindful of this week.

In FX, it's been a choppy one but yen pairs have seen a solid rebound from the lows on Monday with EUR/JPY perhaps one to watch as the ECB comes into focus tomorrow. The pair did bounce of its own 200-day moving average this week and is looking to contest the highs in the past two weeks around 145.00-50 again.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.