It's still looking fairly tough to gather firm convictions in this market, so perhaps we might get more clarity after trading today. Equities are proving resilient, even more so in Europe, even as bond yields ticked higher in the past two days. The dollar while firm, is still unable to break the shackles and push past key levels as noted here at the start of the week.

The yen may be the only standout but even so, USD/JPY is still needing to crack above 135.00 to justify any further upside bounce. GBP/JPY also looks caught out by resistance at 162.00 with only EUR/JPY having the potential for a push higher, holding above its 100-day moving average of 143.03, after a push to fresh two-month highs yesterday - now trading at 143.35.

There will be more data to come in the US later today but I'd be more interested to watch the reaction in Wall Street, so as to justify the dip buying in the past few sessions or if we are instead going to be in for more choppy trading towards February month-end.

