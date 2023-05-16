Not much has changed from yesterday's post here, as markets are caught in a bit of a bind for the time being.

Perhaps tech stocks may look to be the standout, after the Nasdaq moved higher again yesterday. However, I would say that the overall risk mood still hangs in the balance. With major currencies and the bond market moving more sideways in the past two weeks, it's tough to gather too much conviction for now.

The US retail sales data coming up later may offer something to work with, so we'll have to wait and see on that before getting a better feel of the market mood this week.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.