Finally, we're starting to see a more coherent picture in markets are the fear of a more aggressive Fed starts to take over. The terminal rate pricing for Fed funds were bumped up to around 5.30% but the move along the OIS curve was arguably more prominent yesterday:

In turn, equities sank as the dip buying in Wall Street finally ran out of steam and the dollar surged higher. Is this what finally breaks the market after two days of pushing and pulling amid key US economic data?

USD/JPY is of particular interest as it begins to run up against its late December and January highs as well as the 135.00 mark now. That comes as 10-year Treasury yields are also running up against its December highs near 3.90%. It seems like a case where one break would validate the other, in which I will argue the latter triggering the former is more likely.

In turn, that would arrest the downtrend seen in USD/JPY and put a pause on the long yen trade that many are looking to favour during the course of this year - betting on a more hawkish BOJ.

Besides that, GBP/USD is trading back below 1.2000 and testing its 200-day moving average at 1.1937 and AUD/USD is also breaking to fresh lows in six weeks as price starts to creep towards its own 200-day moving average at 0.6803 next.

Some key technical levels are being called into action and that will make for better trading opportunities in the sessions ahead.

Elsewhere, gold is continuing its descend as outlined here with price now falling below the 38.2 Fib retracement level at $1,828.70. A firm daily close below that will see $1,800 as the next target.

