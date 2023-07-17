Is the dollar rout set to continue? Well, if you look at the charts for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/CHF, there are strong arguments for that. But in the case of USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, and NZD/USD, perhaps the dollar has managed to find some footing. I'll get into the charts myself later but you can check out Greg's comprehensive analysis here in the meantime.

Besides that, we also have gold brushing up against its 100-day moving average at $1,955 as buyers are hoping to keep the latest rebound going. And WTI crude oil has seen a bit of a pushback against its own 200-day moving average near $77 at the end of last week. Those are the other notable charts to watch in the commodities space at the moment.

