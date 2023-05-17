The push and pull in markets continue with the dollar showing some added resilience yesterday, with USD/JPY now racing back towards its 200-day moving average near 137.00 while gold fell back below the $2,000 mark.

Markets need some form of big push but they aren't really getting it and that's resulting in more back and forth action for now. Besides the technical consideration in USD/JPY, I would say AUD/USD is another dollar pair that is interesting to watch for now. It is back down today to 0.6640 as sellers keep in control, potentially eyeing another test of 0.6600 again.

In other markets, support for gold is still seen closer to $1,975-81 with WTI crude also continuing to flirt with a potential test of support near the $70 mark.

I would argue that the technical movements are the best tool to work with for now, as there is a lack of key drivers in markets.

