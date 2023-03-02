Is the dollar back in the driver's seat as bond yields push higher? That is certainly the big question now as we see stocks also run into a make or break moment on the week.

There are some key technical developments to take note of for dollar pairs today with USD/JPY near its key daily moving averages and likewise for GBP/USD. Meanwhile, AUD/USD could also shake off its own 100-day moving average with the 0.6700 mark in focus. Looking outside of the dollar, EUR/JPY looks poised to march towards its December highs as the euro continues to keep more resilient as well.

Those will be some of the notable pairs to watch but if anything else, keep an eye on the bond market as the moves there will be what reverberates to other asset classes today.

