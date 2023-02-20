It's a quiet one to start the day and things will likely stay that way as well in European trading today. With US markets closed, there won't be much to work with especially after the rejection in the dollar's attempt to break out at the end of last week. Major currencies are trading little changed and the overall risk mood is looking rather tentative.

It's all about assessing whether the hold against the dollar on Friday will turn into a further bounce or whether or not that's just the first attempt to knock down the door.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.