Risk-on. Risk-off. Who's in charge of the switch?

That's ultimately the current state of play in markets as jitters are persisting about a banking crisis. Traders and investors seem unimpressed by UBS' takeover of Credit Suisse and all eyes are still on US regional banks to see what happens next ahead of the Fed policy decision later this week.

The yen continues to be a major beneficiary with USD/JPY poised to retest 130.00, EUR/JPY looking to retest daily support at 139.55, AUD/JPY nearing key support around the 87.00-40 region, and NZD/JPY also nearing key support around the 81.05-45 region.

Elsewhere, gold remains a standout as it recovers from its earlier fall today to be flattish now with buyers eyeing the highs from April last year near $2,000. Then, we have oil which looks set for a downside break in a fall to its lowest since December 2021 below $65 and looking to take out its 200-week moving average.

It's all about the headlines and swings in sentiment at the moment. This isn't a market for the faint-hearted but there are opportunities if you are watching it closely.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.