We're pretty much picking up from where we left off yesterday as markets continue to try and figure themselves out to start the new week. The failure on the part of dollar bulls to seal a major technical break is still the most notable development in FX while 10-year Treasury yields keeping just below the December highs is still something to watch out for.

The overall risk mood is more tepid but we'll see how Wall Street takes to that later in the day to be certain of the sort of appetite among traders this week. We'll get PMI data later and that might offer something to work with before the focus turns towards the FOMC meeting minutes tomorrow.

