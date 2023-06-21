The dollar is holding its ground after last week's fall and equities are struggling slightly as there might be a bit of a risk rotation in play ahead of month-end and quarter-end. That is certainly keeping markets guarded and will make things a bit tricky to navigate in the days to come.

Fed chair Powell is on the agenda later today but I don't expect anything new, as to what we already heard from him last week. It is just a testimony to Congress, so it should just be a rehash of what was already mentioned in the presser after the FOMC meeting this month.

In terms of technicals, the latest development to watch for me is the fall in gold as noted here earlier. That is one of the more interesting ones so far this week. Are there any others that you are watching?

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.