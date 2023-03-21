Up and down, up and down. Will we for once see back-to-back days in which markets actually stick to one side of the risk coin? We are seeing calmer tones today after the surging recovery yesterday and that could set up for a less volatile next few sessions, barring any headline bombs of course.

All eyes are still on the banking situation with Credit Suisse and First Republic the two main ones in focus right now. But it does look like markets are slowly taking all of that in with the Fed to set the tone for the rest of the week after their policy decision tomorrow.

As bond yields look to bounce, the two assets which may look to have seen their gains dry up is the Japanese yen and gold. The former moved towards some key levels on the charts as seen here but is now facing some pushback as the market mood picks up. Meanwhile, the latter is facing a strong rejection at $2,000 at its first attempt of trying since over a year ago.

In these markets, it pays to be fluid and flexible. If you get too attached, you might just get your head chopped off.

Anyway, other than perhaps a bit more of an extension to the risk recovery in the day ahead, there might not be any opportunities left on the table as we count down to the Fed tomorrow.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.