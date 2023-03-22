Barring any headline surprises, it will likely be the case that all bets are off until we get to the Fed later today. I shared some thoughts earlier here on what Powell & co. might do and some things to consider ahead of the policy decision.

It all comes down to how the market will react and going by that, risk sentiment will perhaps be the key driver of price action in the aftermath. The bond market will remain a major focus point so that will impact the Japanese yen and gold as well.

Besides the usual, do keep an eye out on the euro. I argued going into the ECB decision last week that policymakers would be hoping for a bend but don't break situation. And that is more or less what we're getting now, as markets start to show recovery signs from the banking turmoil. If the relief extends tomorrow, I can imagine decent upside for EUR/USD above 1.0800 since the ECB and Fed might well be on different paces in the tightening cycle.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.