Not so fast there, dollar bulls. It looks like last week's break higher in the greenback is being checked back now as key technical levels are being called into question. That is going to make things a little trickier to start the new week, especially with equities also having to weigh up last week's moves.

The DAX is closing in on fresh record highs again while the S&P 500 saw a push to fresh highs for the year, only to falter towards the closing stages on Friday. Is the US debt ceiling really concern enough for risk trades to turn tail? I'm skeptical because this is an issue that always settles itself at the end of the day. So, pardon me if I tout the playbook to buy value, sell hysteria when it comes to this.

