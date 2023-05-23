For the most part, we are holding more or less the same in the major currencies space with exception to a decline in the yen. USD/JPY has now worked its way back above 138.00 as buyers keep poised in search of a push towards 140.00 next. That comes as Treasury yields pull higher, with 10-year yields rising back above 3.70%.

Besides that, tech stocks continue to shine with the Nasdaq rising further and potentially eyeing the highs from August last year at 13,181. That is keeping the S&P 500 knocking on the door of its own upside breakout but value stocks are being a bit of a drag though at the moment.

As yields nudge higher, gold continues to be checked back on a break below the support region of $1,975-81 last week. The 100-day moving average at around $1,931 remains an attractive target for sellers with dip buyers also waiting in the wings to step back in.

