It's a slow one so far today and just when you thought there might be a plausible breakout in bonds and FX, we are seeing things run back the other way. The usual suspects in terms of the technicals are still in play, with USD/JPY limited by resistance at 135.00, GBP/USD holding thereabouts near 1.2000, AUD/USD pinned near its 200-day moving average at 0.6800, and NZD/USD hovering just above the confluence of its own 100 and 200-day moving averages at 0.6182-85 currently.

But there are some moves to take note of with EUR/USD slipping to 1.0600 at seven-week lows and USD/CAD pulling above its 100-day moving average and 1.3500 mark to trade at 1.3540 levels now. Elsewhere, GBP/JPY was strongly rejected by its own key daily moving averages at around 163.50-75 before dropping back below 162.00 now.

In the equities space, US stocks are coming under scrutiny as the downside pressure builds. The S&P 500 is barely hanging on at the trendline support from October to December as seen below:

For me, the bond market remains a key spot to watch but the risk mood might have a thing to say or two before month-end flows start to muddy the picture early next week.

