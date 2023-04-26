The dollar was pushed to the brink but it continues to hold on, as the push and pull in markets continue since last week. Here are some technical developments to be wary of at the moment:

EUR/USD holds at weekly resistance around 1.1033, held back below 1.1000 for now

GBP/USD stutters after testing resistance at the 1.2500 mark again

EUR/JPY retreats after running up against October high of 148.40

Gold trades in and around $2,000 mark, daily support at $1,981 still holding

WTI crude hangs on at the 100-day moving average, seen at $76.75 currently

10-year Treasury yields retreat further from 100-day moving average, key floor still seen near 3.30%

It's still mostly about the risk mood and the bond market for now, as the big picture focus stays on the Fed next week.

