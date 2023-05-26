The dollar continues to stay in control as we look to close out the week and it will be a question of whether the PCE price data will add to the gains in the currency later today. I outlined the moves in the dollar pairs yesterday below:
- EUR/USD at two month-lows as sellers hold their nerve
- USD/JPY continues to look poised in hunt towards 140.00 mark
- GBP/USD starts to get dragged back into the mud again
- USD/CAD buyers hopeful on latest upside break
- AUD/USD looks towards 0.6500 again in latest downside break
- NZD/USD looks for downside break in fall to lowest levels this year
And adding to that, we also have gold easing further towards its 100-day moving average at around $1,935.
Those are the more interesting plays alongside other commodities at the moment with silver having broken below its own 100-day moving average earlier this week and copper catching a bit of a bounce after falling to its lowest levels since November last year.
Can the dollar round off the week in strong fashion? Or are we going to see a light pullback instead before month-end trading comes into play?
