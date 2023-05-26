The dollar continues to stay in control as we look to close out the week and it will be a question of whether the PCE price data will add to the gains in the currency later today. I outlined the moves in the dollar pairs yesterday below:

And adding to that, we also have gold easing further towards its 100-day moving average at around $1,935.

Those are the more interesting plays alongside other commodities at the moment with silver having broken below its own 100-day moving average earlier this week and copper catching a bit of a bounce after falling to its lowest levels since November last year.

Can the dollar round off the week in strong fashion? Or are we going to see a light pullback instead before month-end trading comes into play?

