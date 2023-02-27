The dollar is still in a prime position at the moment, following the gains on Friday. As mentioned earlier, it is more evident against the antipodeans at the moment with both AUD/USD and NZD/USD looking to post decisive technical breaks lower. Gold is another one to watch for after four straight days of losses - the first since November last year - as it approaches $1,800.

Month-end flows will make things a bit tricky in the next few sessions but as always in times like these, the technicals will be your best tool to lean on in order to make sense of things.

