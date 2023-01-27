The focus today is on US PCE data before broader market sentiment is likely to be hit with a lull ahead of the Fed meeting next week. Month-end trading will make things a little tricky though, so there's that to consider in the next few days.

Adding to that is the attempted technical breakout in the S&P 500 as seen below. That said, I'd be more convinced of any major upside push only if 4,100 breaks and that might not come before we get to the Fed next week.

Major currencies aren't doing a whole lot and I'm just continuing to watch the aussie at this stage barring any breakdown in the dollar.

