The euro is going to be one to watch today for a multitude of reasons. EUR/USD in itself is in a dilemma once again, as it contests for a firm break above 1.1000 on the weekly chart. Meanwhile, we are seeing EUR/JPY run up once again to test its October highs after the BOJ policy decision earlier.

Adding to that, we'll have a barrage of CPI and GDP data releases from the euro area coming up and that might add to the volatility in the single currency as well as regional bond yields in the session ahead. And not to forget, we also still have US PCE price data coming up later in the day too!

Also, in case you forgot, month-end trading will also factor into the equation today and that could make things even messier.

Besides the euro, GBP/USD is also one to watch as it hovers near the 1.2500 mark and gold is also an intriguing one as it keeps near daily support around $1,981. Meanwhile, WTI crude has already eaten into the OPEC+ gap higher from the start of this month and fallen back below its 100-day moving average, so sellers are in control but is $70 too far a stretch for now?

