It's a choppy start to the new week and the focus on month-end trading isn't going to make it any easier to navigate in the sessions ahead. In times like these, the technicals are your best friend and for now, the potential downside breaks in AUD/USD and NZD/USD are being checked while GBP/USD held a defense of key support levels yesterday here.

Overall, the dollar is still keeping in a good spot but the next set of key technical breaks aren't coming along just yet - at least not in a widespread manner. I would want to keep an eye on the bond market this week with euro area inflation on the agenda, so that might stir up some potential moves over the coming days. Otherwise, it's a rinse and repeat of this.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.