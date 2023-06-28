The aussie isn't faring all too well today as it has been thrown a curveball via a softer monthly CPI data earlier here. That is seeing some accelerated downside for AUD/USD as highlighted here.

Meanwhile, the yen continues to stay under pressure this week but traders are looking more guarded as price hits 144.00 for now. Can the bulls shake it off and go head-to-head against the BOJ next? The 145.00 mark will certainly be the boiling point in that regard. That was also have an impact on other more fearless yen pairs as of late, such as EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY.

As for equities, US futures are feeling a bit more cautious again today after the relief bounce yesterday. European stocks have some catching up to do later, so keep that in mind when the market opens in a bit. We're not out of the woods just yet.

Besides that, gold continues to stay in search of a push towards $1,900 next as there is pretty much a blank space between the current levels around $1,915 and key support at the figure level.

The next few days are going to be a bit tricky with month-end and quarter-end flows to contend with. The technicals are still the best tool you can use to navigate such situations, so be sure to utilise that.